Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Airport Road deal above board - Augur Investments'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Russian investor accused of a land heist in the 2019 Airport Road project entered into with the government and Harare City Council has claimed the deal was legal.

Tatiana Aleshina, through her lawyers Scanlen &amp; Holderness, made the claims while challenging a court application by Harare North MP Allan Markham, a company called Tavonga Savings Scheme and a Harare resident, Jacob Pikicha.

The application sought cancellation of the May 28, 2019 deed of settlement that saw Augur Investments getting over 709, 3424 hectares of prime land as payment for the construction of Airport Road.

Augur Investments is owned by Ken Sharpe, who is business partner to Aleshina, who are respectively cited as second and third respondents in Markham's application.

Aleshina said the Airport Road transaction was above board and that the road construction, a public-private partnership, went through necessary parliamentary adjudication processes, cabinet and Reserve Bank approvals were given.

"The project was granted a national project status as appears from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development certificate attached."

Her business partner Ken Sharpe is cited as second respondent.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is cited as ninth respondent while Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo is also cited.

In her opposing Affidavit, Aleshina also questioned Markham's interest in the matter and described Pikicha as "a busybody who is in the habit of mounting and joining frivolous litigation which has nothing to do with him."

"The challenge on the deed of settlement is without basis. First applicant baldly asserts that clause 2 and 6.5 of the deed of settlement is unlawful without citing any legal basis for such a legal conclusion which at any rate is disputed," she said.

"It has already been pointed out that all parties who signed the deed of settlement impliedly and expressly warranted that they had the required authority. That is the end of the matter. The first respondent would not be required to interrogate the same."

She said all parties involved in the settlement deal had authority to do so and attached council resolutions authorising then Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Hosea Chisango to sign on behalf of the local authority.

"Suffice to state in any event that a deed of settlement is signed by legal representatives of the parties on instructions from their clients. None of the parties to the deed have sought to set aside the deed on account of lack of authority. Further, relevant line ministers exercise delegated authority on behalf of the State and the President. They are therefore capable of binding the State and the President in the respective manner in which they acted," she said.

Aleshina said in view of reaching an agreement, several meetings were held between Augur Investments, city of Harare and the Ministry of Local Government.

Once the City of Harare officials were satisfied, she said, they signed the agreement and thereafter the permanent secretary signed the agreement before Moyo came in to sign after his foreign trip on May 28, 2019.

The parties signed the deed of settlement under Case Number SC 878/18 and registered it as an order of the High Court under Case Number HC 4528/19.

"Subsequently, Stand 654 Pomona was transferred to the 7th respondent as the final payment for what the City of Harare owed Augur Investments OU. I can confirm that the 7th respondent has now begun substantial infrastructure servicing of Stand 654."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

University students die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

8 hrs ago | 5753 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

11 hrs ago | 7183 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

11 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Chiwenga speaks on deaths of fellow generals

14 hrs ago | 6170 Views

Chinese firm snatches lucrative aviation deal

14 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Disruptive chaos rages at Harare city

14 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Augur Investments dismisses land theft scandal

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

WHO clears controversy surrounding Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

15 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Fears of third wave as complacency sets in

15 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Understanding the Zimbabwe economy

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

Chicken products prices to soar

15 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Oil barons take Zera boss to task

15 hrs ago | 908 Views

Sables to end World Cup wait

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby United

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

Natpharm reverses tender nullification

15 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mpilo gets state-of-the-art gadgets

15 hrs ago | 397 Views

Government tightens security over Easter

15 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

15 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Bunjira slammed for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Commuters beg for return of private transport operators

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zanu-PF has nothing to do with recalls

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Loga chooses Perfect match

15 hrs ago | 979 Views

Biti bitten by that which he went hunting for

15 hrs ago | 887 Views

MDC devises new ways of milking Harare

15 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man butchers wife over soft drink

15 hrs ago | 906 Views

7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Woman weeps in court

15 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mnangagwa's govt partners EU to build 24 new hospitals

15 hrs ago | 625 Views

Warriors qualify for AFCON finals

15 hrs ago | 823 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days