Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have said they will confirm the inclusion of Madinda Ndlovu into their technical structures once a sponsorship deal is finalised.

Ndlovu was Highlanders head coach before he quit mid-2019 to join Gaborone United in Botswana, but he is back after his stay was cut short by a stroke he suffered in September of the same year.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday could not shed light on Ndlovu's re-engagement, but said something was on the table.

Responding to questions at a function to unveil a juniors' kit sponsored by Eyethu Fruit and Vegie, Dube said an official announcement would soon be made after tying up loose ends on the sponsorship deal.

"To address our problems of a growing debt, we want to match desire and delivery. We have matched the desire which is to fill up our coaching slots and speak to what we want to do with that technical re-arrangement. And on the opposite side, for us to do that, we have to secure sponsorship to pay them their salaries and allowances," he said.

Dube said negotiations were at an advanced stage.

"We are in mid-stream with that. As soon as that is tied up, we will make an official announcement. We do not want to jeopardise negotiations. I can't speak to it in detail and I will also not speak to the coaches that we will be appointing. We are working on it," Dube said.

However, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe revealed that Madinda had agreed in principle to return although he has not formally signed a deal.

"In pursuit of this development (junior teams restructuring) trajectory, therefore, a team headed by son and former technical manager (Madinda) as overally responsible for talent identification, training and development has been created and all is agreed and awaits finalisation of the sponsorship confirmation and signing before announcement," Mhlophe said.

Other targeted coaches are Melusi Sibanda, Siza Khoza, Gift Lunga, Daniel Ngwenya for the Under-20s, Under-18s, Under-16s and Under-13s respectively with Smart Moyo and Marko Dube as managers.

Source - newsday

