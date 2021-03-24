Police deploy at crime hotspots

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have been deployed at different crime hotspots across the country to deal with escalating cases of armed robbery, assault and suicide, Home Affairs deputy minister Ruth Maboyi has said.Maboyi revealed the strategy in the National Assembly on Wednesday."According to the report availed to me by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General (Godwin Matanga), robbery cases are occurring in all parts of the country, and it is not only affecting the Midlands province," Maboyi said."The upsurge of crime was being spearheaded by unlicensed firearms, therefore, it is the duty of every MP to make sure that they tell their people to report (people in possession of) illegal firearms across the country.Maboyi said Matanga had taken the issue seriously, resulting in the deployment of police officers at all crime hotspots."The Criminal Investigations Department, the uniformed branch, and the police intelligence are also deployed in these crime hotspots to curtail robberies," she said.The Home Affairs deputy minister said 17 armed robbery suspects had been nabbed to date and arraigned before the courts. Maboyi said police were also conducting awareness campaigns to curb incidents of suicide in the country."I am urging all MPs to join hands with local churches and traditional leaders in rural areas so that we conduct awareness campaigns on suicide issues," she said.