Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

by Shelton Muchena
3 hrs ago | Views
Award winning Journalist, Zimpapers Television Network News anchor, Robert Mukondiwa, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Friday facing aggravated indecent assault charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 19-year-old Upper Six student.


The Allan Wilson High School student visited Mukondiwa after he was referred to him by United kingdom based philanthropist Tsungai Marian Mutasa. He proceeded to meet with Mukondiwa  at his apartment in the Avenues area of Harare. He found the journalist drinking wine with some friends and watching gay movies.

The student had approached Mukondiwa seeking assistance on how he could get in touch with the aforesaid Tsungai Mutasa, who had promised to pay his school fees.

"On the 2nd of March, complainant went to the accused person's house where he found the accused in the company of two unknown male adults and they were watching gay movies," the state papers read.

"Accused offered wine which they were drinking, (but) complainant initially refused but later drank with them and they went to buy Castle Lite beer at a nearby shebeen (and) continued to drink with the complainant. On returning from the shebeen at around 2300 hours, accused person showed complainant a room to sleep and complainant slept with his clothes on.

The accused person removed all his clothes, joined in bed beside the complainant and asked why he was wearing his clothes in bed and the complainant told him that he was in the habit of sleeping with clothes on. He later on removed his clothes and was left with a boxer and pant."

The state said the accused started touching the complainant but he refused.

"He then lifted complainant's legs up, inserted his erect penis into the complainant's anus and did coital movements. Complainant screamed (and) that is when the accused stopped and removed his penis."

"After the act, the accused persuaded complainant not to tell anyone and they slept. The following morning, the accused gave complainant US$20 who went home and then told Tsungai Mutasa that he was no longer comfortable being assisted by accused and Tsungai Mutasa assigned Frank who stays in South Africa and the complainant revealed the ordeal to him."

The complainant reported the case to the police on 17 March, and was sent to the hospital for medical examination leading to the arrest of Mukondiwa.

He appeared before Magistrate Barbra Mateko who remanded him in custody to April 12.

The magistrate also advised Mukondiwa to approach the High Court for bail. Malvin Mapako appeared for the state.

Robert Mukondiwa is also an award-winning author of the Judas Files and journalist with 15 years of experience in the field. Internationally, he has reported in post-conflict Rwanda, including the 17th Anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide, and from the ground during the Ivorian Civil war. He is a human rights advocate and CNN Heroes award recipient.
Source - Shelton Muchena

