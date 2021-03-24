Latest News Editor's Choice


Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A suspected female armed robber who was part of an eight-member gang that has been terrorising people in Harare, Mutoko and Macheke, was shot and killed following a shoot-out with police in Kuwadzana on Wednesday.

Police arrested seven of her accomplices who have been identified as Kudzanai Manyonga (35), Tonia Farai Ndoro (27), Prosper Magwejani (44), Gilbert Chikukwa (54), Chancellor Thandi (40), Robinson Chinhuka (42) and Amiah Chayi (18). National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests yesterday.

He added that the deceased was identified as Lucy Nyakudya (20).

"On March 23, at about 0300 hours, the suspects together with Lucy Nyakudya stormed a house in New Marimba, Harare, armed with a big hammer, bolt-cutter and a pistol before robbing the occupants of US$500 cash, iTel P37 cellphone with Econet line and a 42-inch plasma television set.

"During the robbery, the complainant screamed for help, prompting a tuck-shop worker to come outside to investigate. He met the suspects who fired a shot to scare him and they fled in a getaway car. "The suspects dropped the stolen television and an iTel cellphone belonging to one of the gang members at the scene," he said.

Investigations by police led to the identification of one of the suspects as a result of the cellphone that was dropped at the scene.

"On March 24, police detectives made a follow up of the suspects in Kuwadzana 1, Harare, and upon realising that they had been cornered two suspects fled in a Mazda Atenza vehicle and a chase ensued. The suspects fired shots towards the detectives resulting in a shootout.

"They stopped their vehicle at Kuwadzana 2, Harare, and the two were arrested before the recovery of a Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine of three rounds.

"It was established that Lucy Nyakudya had a gunshot wound on the chest and she was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said investigations have so far linked the suspects to armed robbery cases which occurred in Dzivarasekwa, Hatfield, the Makaha area in Mutoko and Macheke. Asst Comm Nyathi said police are conducting operations to sniff out armed robbers countrywide and will not rest until such criminals are brought to book.

Criminals have been warned against resisting arrest and firing at police officers as an appropriate measure of force will be returned.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days