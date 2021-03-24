Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has warned some District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members who are deviating from the party's constitution by de-campaigning sitting legislators and councillors.

The warning comes after some DCC members were reportedly using their positions to punish political opponents by suspending or expelling them, which is against the party's constitution.

The party has since issued a circular warning DCC members against deviating from the party constitution.

The circular was signed by Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, Secretary for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda, Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke, Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo, Secretary for Women's League Mable Chinomona and acting Secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau.

In an interview after issuing a general circular to all provincial and DCC chairpersons cautioning them against unconstitutional and unprocedural actions and decisions, Matemadanda said the circular was meant to clip the wings of some DCCs who were jumping the gun.

"DCCs have no power of co-option and as such, any co-options that were made under the direction or supervision of the DCCs remain unauthorised and invalid," he said.

"DCCs have no power to organise and cause elections of district executive councils.

"Any elections conducted at the instigation and supervision of the DCCs are null and void."

Matemadanda said DCCs were basically a coordinating board that was critical for party operations, and not an executive board with powers to fire or suspend members.

"The branch, the district, the province and the Central Committee have got a disciplinary board that settles disciplinary matters, but that is not found in the DCCs," he said. "What it means is that there is no action that can be taken by a DCC structure as a disciplinary action because they do not have that function." Violations of instructions issued under the circular will not be tolerated and may attract disciplinary action, said Matemadanda.

Some of the concerns raised in the circular are the removal of district executives through a process of votes of no confidence engineered by the DCCs. Further, all purported campaigns for positions held by a sitting MPs or councillors or shadow MPs are not permitted, reads the circular.

Said Matemadanda: "We are concentrating on mobilising for the five million voters, but unfortunately the DCCs that are supposed to spearhead this campaign are already busy de-campaigning party sitting councillors and MPs.

"Every MP and councillor is in office on a Zanu-PF ticket and once you begin to de-campaign that person you are de-campaigning the party, and that is bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

"So that is what we thought should be corrected."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa fires 'incompetent' Matemadanda

19 mins ago | 31 Views

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

21 mins ago | 20 Views

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

23 mins ago | 12 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

26 mins ago | 16 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

29 mins ago | 6 Views

We remained focused: Musona

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Mhlophe, Sibanda lock horns over Bosso top seat

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

42 mins ago | 13 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

43 mins ago | 16 Views

Man batters wife to death

44 mins ago | 29 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

45 mins ago | 18 Views

VID resumes operations

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

46 mins ago | 9 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

47 mins ago | 15 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Tight security over Easter

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1252 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 546 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

16 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

16 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

16 hrs ago | 852 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

16 hrs ago | 653 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

16 hrs ago | 616 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

16 hrs ago | 1006 Views

University students die in road accident

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

16 hrs ago | 632 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

22 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

22 hrs ago | 544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days