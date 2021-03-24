Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tight security over Easter

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Security will be boosted during the forthcoming Easter holidays to ensure adherence to Covid-19 containment regulations, amid expectations of an increase in human traffic countrywide, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.

This comes as experts across the Christian world fear there could be an explosion of Covid-19 cases immediately after the Easter holidays, which are traditionally associated with a lot of movement and partying.

The Easter holiday starts with Good Friday on April 2 until Easter Monday on April 5. It will be followed by Zimbabwe's 41st independence celebrations a few days later and with April 18 occurring on a Sunday, the following day becomes a public holiday in line with the country's laws, implying that citizens have seven days of resting next month, allowing them ample time to mix and mingle with friends and relatives, a development that may cause a jump in Covid-19 infections if movements are not restricted.

Responding to questions in Senate on Thursday, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was aware of the risks of a rise in infections during the holidays and has put in place mechanisms to avert a potential crisis.

"All the security agents would be out in full force to ensure there is compliance with regulations because we have noticed that compliance is becoming a problem following the easing of some of the restrictions," she said.

The minister said church gatherings should not be more than 50 as required by the regulations, adding that borders had not yet been re-opened, and only returning residents would be allowed to enter the country. Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had also put in place mechanisms to ensure people don't not use fake Covid-19 test certificates to travel.

Already, there are many people that have appeared in courts for issuing fake Covid-19 free certificates to people who would not have been tested. Similarly, there are fresh reports of some malcontents that are issuing out fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates and sources in the police say the net is closing in on the manufacturers of the fake documents.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa called on parliamentarians to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated in the ongoing exercise. She said President Mnangagwa and various Government leaders had been publicly vaccinated to show that there was nothing wrong with the vaccines.

"It is our responsibility as leaders to make sure that our people get vaccinated to fight this disease. This is being done free of charge so we should encourage people to get vaccinated," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added that her ministry had also heightened awareness campaigns to encourage people to be vaccinated. Zimbabwe is in the second stage of the first phase of the vaccination programme that begun last month.

Many national leaders from politics to religion, have already been vaccinated and encouraged their followers to also get their jabs.

Zimbabwe has obtained a donation of 400 000 vaccines from China and bought 600 000 doses of the vaccine, of which 200 000 doses have been delivered while the balance will come in batches to avoid challenges associated with storage.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa fires 'incompetent' Matemadanda

19 mins ago | 31 Views

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

21 mins ago | 20 Views

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

23 mins ago | 12 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

26 mins ago | 16 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

29 mins ago | 6 Views

We remained focused: Musona

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Mhlophe, Sibanda lock horns over Bosso top seat

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

42 mins ago | 13 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

43 mins ago | 16 Views

Man batters wife to death

44 mins ago | 29 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

45 mins ago | 18 Views

VID resumes operations

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

46 mins ago | 9 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

47 mins ago | 15 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1252 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 546 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

16 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

16 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

16 hrs ago | 852 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

16 hrs ago | 653 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

16 hrs ago | 616 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

16 hrs ago | 1006 Views

University students die in road accident

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

16 hrs ago | 632 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

22 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

22 hrs ago | 544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days