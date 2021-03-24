Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested this week that some pubs might require customers to produce vaccine certificates, an idea that he had previously deemed unlikely.

Almost 29 million people have received their first vaccine dose in Britain already in the fastest rollout in Europe, and there have been calls to open up the economy faster because of the success of the vaccination programme.

Appearing before a committee of senior lawmakers, Johnson said the "basic concept of a vaccine certification should not be totally alien to us", citing how surgeons were required to have a Hepatitis B shot.

Asked whether ordinary citizens going to the pub might need one, he said: "I think that that's the kind of thing that may be up to an individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord."

He told the committee the public had been "thinking very deeply" about such issues.

"People, human beings, instinctively recognise when something is dangerous and nasty to them, and they can see that Covid-19 is collectively a threat and they want us as their government, and me as the Prime Minister to take all the actions I can to protect them."

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of a group of Conservative lawmakers who have opposed what they call a cycle of lockdowns, said that vaccine passports for pubs are a "dangerous path" to what he called a two-tier Britain.

From Monday, Britons could face a £5 000 fine if they leave the UK without a reasonable excuse under new coronavirus rules.

International travel is already banned under most circumstances in the current lockdown, but according to the new laws non-essential foreign travel will be banned until June 30.


Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa fires 'incompetent' Matemadanda

19 mins ago | 31 Views

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

21 mins ago | 20 Views

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

23 mins ago | 12 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

26 mins ago | 16 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

29 mins ago | 6 Views

We remained focused: Musona

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Mhlophe, Sibanda lock horns over Bosso top seat

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

42 mins ago | 13 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

43 mins ago | 16 Views

Man batters wife to death

44 mins ago | 29 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

45 mins ago | 18 Views

VID resumes operations

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

46 mins ago | 9 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Tight security over Easter

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1252 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 546 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

16 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

16 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

16 hrs ago | 852 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

16 hrs ago | 653 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

16 hrs ago | 616 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

16 hrs ago | 1006 Views

University students die in road accident

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

16 hrs ago | 632 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

22 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

22 hrs ago | 544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days