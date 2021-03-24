Fox attacks two women in a bush

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Dotito women were mauled by a wild fox on Thursday in the bush.

Precious Nyakumunda (19) of Murisi village, Dotito was attacked on her right hand while on her way from the garden while Ndakaitei Hodzi (45) was also attacked on the right leg while on her way to a borehole to fetch some water.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.It is further alleged that the victims told other villagers of the incidents before going to Karanda hospital where they were treated and discharged.The villagers teamed up and pursed the dangerous animal which they found at the next Kufandirori village and killed it using stones and logs.Police warned who live close to mountains to be on the watch of wild animals and also seek medication when they are attacked.