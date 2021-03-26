Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sakupwanya crowned the Chairperson of Gold Buyers Association

by Shelton Muchen
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare based, "mbinga", and socialite, Pedzisai "Scott" Sakupwanya is now the new boss of the newly formed Gold Buyers Association of Zimbabwe. He has promised to end Gold Smuggling in Zimbabwe.

The Mabvuku based gold miner and dealer, was elected following a meeting held at the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (Z.M.F) Head Office in Msasa Harare, on Friday.

The  meeting was attended by all notable licensed gold buyers from across the country.

"My association will be working with gold buyers across the country to ensure that all buyers are taking their bought gold to Fidelity Printers Refinery," said Sakupwanya.

"We hope that the prices around the country will be at par to eradicate bogus buyers."

The association's Treasurer General Raj Skorus said the formation of the association was the first step towards the eradication and elimination of gold leakage sponsored by black market competition which was prejudicing small scale and artisanal miners and the state.

He added that quality of communication within the buyer's community would improve.

"The first thing we want is solidifying good network place and avoiding any confusion and inside competition. The idea behind this association is not only to have a community that is heard but also to provide outreach to the people that are not capable as others. Having one solidified union, having inside competition will definitely help in improving the quality of community and the quality of communication," Skorus said.

Source - Shelton Muchena

Most Popular In 7 Days