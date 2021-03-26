Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

News / National

by Shelton Muchena

Former Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda has threatened Zanu PF provincial and DCC chairpersons accusing them of taking unconstitutional and unprocedural actions and decisions.

It is reported that Matemadanda was officially told that he was no longer party commissar and deputy defence minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a politburo meeting on Thursday.Midlands ZANU-PF followers interpreted the decision as a good move by Mnangagwa to clip the wings of Matemadanda who was now being over-hasty.Matemadanda was recently quoted telling party structures that Zanu PF was behind the decimation of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.In his address to party structures in Marondera last week, Matemadanda said: "As we speak, the MDC Alliance is going." Among the other co-signatories to the circular is Zanu PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu. This is because the likes of Chamisa unscrupulously rose to power."The party is melting like a burning candle. We are not yet through (with them); very soon we will be announcing what we call big names. They are coming back home."Nelson Chamisa and the Americans are crying foul accusing President Mnangagwa of being behind the oppositions demise."Do you think that we liberated this country to surrender it? If that is the case, then we need to be examined by psychiatrists," Matemadanda was further quoted.He also said, "Do you think that we missed a greater part of our youth days liberating this country to donate it? Are we donors? We will defend ourselves."The Gokwe Central MP is now set to be reassigned to head a diplomatic mission. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said:"Matemadanda was not fired, but he has been reassigned for a higher responsibility out of the country. A number of our embassies have no representatives, hence there is a need to fill in those vacant posts."