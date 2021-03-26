Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra reviews vehicle clearance process

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has simplified import processes that had in the past been delaying the customs clearance of new and pre-owned vehicles at the country's ports.

In a recent memo addressed to Beitbridge Transit-Shed managers, Zimra's acting regional manager (Beitbridge) Mr William Gadzikwa said the requirement to process the Certificate of Customs Clearance (CCC) fell out with effect from March 16.

Second-hand vehicle imports are being processed at Malindi, Manica and Beitbridge bonded warehouse, commonly known as transit-sheds, while new and those which fall under the Immigrant Rebate are done at the border post.

"Please be advised that with effect from March 16, 2021, there will be no printing of the CCCs from clearance to registration since all the necessary information will be readily available in the computerised system accessed by both Zimra and the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR)," said Mr Gadzikwa in the memo.

He said the equipment number shall be used as the basis of verifying motor vehicle details in the computerised system. "Take note of this latest development regarding documents from your valued clients," said Mr Gadzikwa.

As part of the previous motor vehicles import processes, the CCC would be issued to importers as confirmation that all the necessary processes had been completed. However, it had become a sticking point in some cases where alleged corrupt middlemen working with some border officials would delay the processing of the documents to fleece desperate importers.

It would cost between US$20 and $40 to motivate the agent and the border official to speed up the process.

The Herald is reliably informed that an average of 200 vehicles are being imported via Beitbridge Border Post daily and are processed at the three local transit-sheds. It is also understood that on average, an ideal pre-owned car costs US$5 000 inclusive of buying and import duty.

According to Zimra, the following documents are required on the clearance of imported motor vehicles: commercial invoice, export bill of entry, proof that the car was de-registered in South Africa (in the case of second-hand cars from South Africa), and a South African registration book and South African Police Clearance certificate for cars from South Africa.

The clearance and duty payments for import duty is also done prior to the vehicle's arrival at the preferred port of entry.

In recent years, imports through Sadc's busiest inland port had started taking a nosedive, with many people reportedly preferring to use less busy ports including Victoria Falls, Chirundu, and Plumtree.

Source - the herald

