Chinese national robbed at gunpoint

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo/ Simbarashe Sithole

Four armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Chinese national at Dore Green mine, Zhombe on Saturday and robbed him of his cash and gold.According to the police, Wang Zim (39) was robbed of his cash and gold.Kudakwashe Zvenyika (36), Gift Takavingwa, Maxwell Madzingwa and Mhofela robbed the complainant at gun and knife point.The gun and knife weilding suspects were handed over US 8 571 and 80.6 grammes of amalgam gold.Bulawayo24.com has it that the accused persons further demanded firearms before locking up the victim in the car and left towards Kwekwe -Gokwe highway.The scene was attended by ZRP Zhombe and it was established that one of the robbers is former worker at the mine, the matter is still under investigation at ZRP Zhombe RRB number 4684334.