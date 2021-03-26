Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
SUSPENDED Mvurwi Town Council (MTC) Secretary Sheri Nyakudya is reportedly refusing to surrender the council vehicle.


MTC chairperson confirmed her suspension together with her three accomplices Letwin Watambwa (55), Simbarashe Kambare (45) and Sydney Chionde(still at large) who are still having pending cases before the courts.

Mazhambe told Bulawayo24.com that the officials were suspended on March 11 but Nyakudya is refusing to surrender the authority's car.

"We suspended them on March 11 but the Town Secretary is refusing to surrender the council vehicle," Mazhambe said.

Residents of Mvurwi are complaining over the abuse of office by Nyakudya.

"Why is she refusing to surrender the company vehicle we know she has a political back up but justice should prevail at least she is supposed to surrender the council vehicle and wait for her case to be cleared," lamented Thomas Chaodza.

"She is driving comfortably the company's vehicle yet she is on suspension why is the council so weak like that we demand action," fumed Sekai Motsi.

Politicians like Central Committee Member John Nhamburo, Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni tried to block her arrest to no avail.

Meanwhile, Nyakudya, Watambwa and Kambare appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Ethel Chichera yesterday facing a fraud charge in which the are being accused of duping home seekers of their ZWL$18 million.

The trio who are on $20 000 each were remanded to April 15.

Sheilla Kudzai Maribha represented the state.

Source - Byo24news

