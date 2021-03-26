MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Mazowe ward 28 councillor Fanuel Chigonero (MDC A) has been accused by ZANU PF supporters of using government food aid to advance his selfish political mileage.

ZANU PF supporters who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said he is collecting food aid at social welfare and giving MDC supporters at the expense of ZANU PF supporters."As ZANU PF supporters we are not happy with this councillor who is taking government food aid to advance his political mileage ahead of 2023 by giving the food aid to his supporters only," complained Wilfred Mugari."Chigonero should not take government aid and use it for personal gains we have been watching his for sometime and have since told our District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara to intervine," Sekai Mabwe said.Chigonero dismissed the allegations saying he is being fought for taking the food aid using his own trucks for free."I am being fought by these ZANU PF supporters because l am using my own trucks to carry the food aid and distribute the food to everyone, it is non partisan when it comes to food distribution," Chigonero said.ZANU PF Mazowe DCC chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara mobile phone went unanswered.