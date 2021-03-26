Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU slams employers for sticking to $2 500 minimum wage

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has slammed employers for allegedly dragging their feet on increasing the current $2 500 national minimum wage and instead, opting to increase allowances which cannot be used when calculating pension benefits.

The amount is far below the Total Consumption Poverty Line which currently hovers around $25 000 per month for an average family of five.

The national minimum wage, which was last increased last year by the Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF), stands at an equivalent of US$25, according to the prevailing parallel market exchange rates.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the Baking and Allied Workers Union (BAWU) 6th National Congress this week, ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo said the current payment practices will disadvantage workers in the long term.

"We still have the national minimum wage set at a paltry $2 500 per month and the worst reality is that we still have some employers paying their workers such an amount.

"Some employers are then choosing to declare a deadlock with their respective National Employment Councils (NECs).

"Thereafter, they proceed to offer employees Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) which can be four times more than the minimum wage.

"However, the danger is that on retirement, COLA payments will not be factored and this will result in employees receiving peanuts," he said.

Moyo slammed incompetent NECs for not effectively dealing with the challenge and argued in favour of the need for the TNF to expeditiously effect the national minimum wage saying such a move would be the only way to save the workers.

"This is why we are pushing for the TNF to decide on the matter as this would cushion thousands of workers whose NECs are a bit slow in negotiating. Otherwise the working class will be impoverished by such trends," he added.

However, the proposal to set the national minimum wage at the TNF was shot down by the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe representatives at TNF who argued that the responsibility must be left for NECs.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

5 hrs ago | 1693 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

5 hrs ago | 2251 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

5 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

'No to command vaccination'

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

5 hrs ago | 639 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

5 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

5 hrs ago | 676 Views

End of the road for fugitive

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

5 hrs ago | 895 Views

Chamisa's MDC misleads nation on Patriotic Bill

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Warriors fringe players struggle

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bona, hubby get 20ha prime land for a song

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

Robbers hit Harare school, get away with US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Indian vaccines arrive

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1121 Views

The Liberation War in Nkayi, Matebeleland: The Agenda by Rhodesian Army & State to starve 'terrorists', a personal experience!

13 hrs ago | 893 Views

The US has no free gifts

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

16 hrs ago | 975 Views

Matemadanda dropped as political commissar

17 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Obama's step-grandmother dies

17 hrs ago | 1453 Views

OneMoney records growth in subscriptions

17 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dlamini-Zuma clobbers Ramaphosa over Rupert

17 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

18 hrs ago | 836 Views

Abednico Bhebhe rejoins Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Zimbabwe records US$17.7 million trade deficit in January

18 hrs ago | 332 Views

Igcokama likaMthwakazi tops SA radio chart

18 hrs ago | 432 Views

Trucker shot in SA border queue

18 hrs ago | 1280 Views

MDC Alliance member's assault investigations almost done

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimdollar to remain stable

18 hrs ago | 491 Views

Govt frets over Easter holidays

18 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days