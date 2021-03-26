Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Indian vaccines arrive

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
As Zimbabwe scales up its national vaccination programme against Covid-19, the arrival of the first consignment of the Covaxin vaccine from India will complement efforts to promote sustainable access to effective vaccines.

President Mnangagwa was yesterday at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to accept the first batch of 35 000 doses of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, the first tranche of the 75 000 doses of Covaxin donated by the Indian Government.

The President said the gift from the Indian Government was a welcome and timely intervention at a time the country was fighting the pandemic.

"This generous gift is welcome as a timely gesture of friendship, support and solidarity in the midst of these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you are aware, my Government has put in place measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Key among the strategies is the rollout of the vaccination programme to target 60 percent of our population towards the achievement of herd immunity," he said.

Zimbabwe last week launched the second phase of the vaccination programme to include teachers, security services, judiciary, the clergy, elderly and people with chronic illnesses over and above the initial target group of frontline workers.

President Mnangagwa said Phase Three of the exercise would be rolled out later to include the rest of the eligible population. Zimbabwe and India shared cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle, said the President, which had deepened in the health sector to include exchanges in specialised medical equipment and the supply of pharmaceuticals from India.

"To this end, Zimbabwe remains committed to the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on traditional and complementary medicines that was signed between our two countries recently. We also look forward to strengthening the existing cooperation for the mutual benefit of our economies," he said.

He urged Indian investors to take advantage of the numerous opportunities presented by the National Development Strategy 1.

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja said the donation was testimony to the strong relations India shared with Zimbabwe. So far almost 60 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine had been injected in 75 countries across the world.

"Millions have received the vaccine in India alone and that should put to rest any doubts and scepticism about the vaccine. The vaccine has proved to be 81 percent effective in the clinical trials we have done so far and it has proven to be effective even against the mutant strains," he said.

He said India had stood in solidarity with the Government of Zimbabwe during the pandemic by donating medicines worth US$1 million as well as a consignment of rice last year.

"Our philosophy regards the entire world as one family. In this spirit, we wish and pray for the health, happiness and peace for everybody. We hope that the vaccines will provide the much needed relief to the pandemic," said Mr Khanduja.

Minister of Health and Child Care Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Covid-19 continued to pose a threat across the world amid reports of the emergence of a third wave.

"Zimbabwe is among the first group of countries which embarked on a deliberate vaccination programme in Africa. Plans are underway to procure more Covaxin vaccines until herd immunity is achieved," he said.

He encouraged Zimbabweans across the political divide to be vaccinated as Government moved to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines were distributed to every part of the country, including outlying areas.

Covaxin, like the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines already in use in Zimbabwe, is an inactive vaccine using killed Covid viruses along with a trace of a chemical to stimulate the immune reaction.

These contrast with the live vaccines that use engineered RNA. The dead vaccines are regarded as the safest as no living matter or poison is injected, and having the complete virus coat, although without the virus, means that the immune reaction is far more likely to be able to deal with variants.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

5 hrs ago | 2130 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

'No to command vaccination'

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

5 hrs ago | 687 Views

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

End of the road for fugitive

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Chamisa's MDC misleads nation on Patriotic Bill

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Warriors fringe players struggle

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Bona, hubby get 20ha prime land for a song

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

Robbers hit Harare school, get away with US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZCTU slams employers for sticking to $2 500 minimum wage

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1117 Views

The Liberation War in Nkayi, Matebeleland: The Agenda by Rhodesian Army & State to starve 'terrorists', a personal experience!

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

The US has no free gifts

13 hrs ago | 642 Views

MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

Matemadanda dropped as political commissar

17 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Obama's step-grandmother dies

17 hrs ago | 1443 Views

OneMoney records growth in subscriptions

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dlamini-Zuma clobbers Ramaphosa over Rupert

17 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

17 hrs ago | 829 Views

Abednico Bhebhe rejoins Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Zimbabwe records US$17.7 million trade deficit in January

17 hrs ago | 331 Views

Igcokama likaMthwakazi tops SA radio chart

17 hrs ago | 432 Views

Trucker shot in SA border queue

17 hrs ago | 1268 Views

MDC Alliance member's assault investigations almost done

17 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimdollar to remain stable

17 hrs ago | 491 Views

Govt frets over Easter holidays

17 hrs ago | 605 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days