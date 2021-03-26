Latest News Editor's Choice


Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GEORGE MBWANDO has said it is "senseless" to try and compare former Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu and the incumbent Knowledge Musona. The Germany-based former Zimbabwe international, believes both have had fantastic careers, in the national team colours.

Musona recently struck a new career milestone following the national team's qualification for the upcoming AFCON finals, in Cameroon. This is second AFCON success as captain of the team.

He has also been the backbone of the team, when they qualified for the 2017, 2019 and now 2021 Nations Cup finals.

Musona has been hailed widely by many, as the most influential player of his generation. He has scored important goals, and has also weighed in with assists, which have helped turn the tide in favour of the Warriors, on countless occasions.

Ndlovu has also had a stellar career, having been the first captain to lead the Warriors to the Promised Land, in 2004 and was again part of the cast at the 2006 AFCON finals.

He scored five of the team's eight goals in group six when Zimbabwe finished second behind Mali, for their maiden AFCON appearance. He also contributed four goals on the road to Egypt in 2006. Both players have displayed unquestionable commitment, to the national cause.

While Ndlovu has had to give everything, including his limited time, finances and provide leadership on the pitch, Musona has also proved himself by sacrificing a lot for his country.

Mbwando, who was part of the Warriors who qualified for the AFCON finals in Tunisia in 2004, yesterday said it was not fair, to try and compare, the two legends of Zimbabwean football.

"I think it's senseless to compare Peter and Knowledge. Peter wrote his own piece of history in Zimbabwe football,'' said Mbwando.

"Knowledge is still writing his own, and he hasn't played even half of Peter's national team games.

"Let's just enjoy their achievements, and give support to our captain, to lead our team.

"They are/were both loyal to our country and both are/were brilliant footballers, if not the best we have ever had.

"Once again congratulations to the technical team, and the rest of the team. You have to be there to win it. Our boys are there, big up.''

Zimbabwe sealed their place at a fifth AFCON finals, with a game to spare, when they beat Botswana 1-0 last week. They finished second, behind holders Algeria, rendering last night's final round fixture against Zambia, a dead rubber.

Mbwando also appeared in support of coach Zdravko Logarusic who, apparently has set the social media on fire, after he announced, for the second time, he was closing the door on players, who have displayed questionable loyalty to the national flag.

"The young boys who risked their lives to play qualifiers in the pandemic should just go and represent the country in Cameron simple,'' said Mbwando.

"Ava vaimboramba kuuya ngavaende vanotambira kuGarden kwambuya vavo. They just want to market themselves for the European leagues by playing the AFCON.''

Former national team goalkeeper Japhet M'parutsa challenged stakeholders to begin preparations for the finals, which have been moved to January-February 2022, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Warriors have never gone past the group stages at the tournament.

"We say well done to the Warriors for qualifying. ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and his team, coach Loga and his assistants Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderayi Ndiraya, team manager Wellington Mpandare and all those behind the scenes, we say well done.

"We now need to get to the next stage of the tournament. The players are there, with good planning we can go far in the tournament," said M'parutsa.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days