End of the road for fugitive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police yesterday arrested fugitive Collen Jamu in Highfield after he allegedly poured hot cooking oil on his wife, resulting in her sustaining serious injuries all over her body.The wife is reportedly admitted at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where she is battling for her life.Prior to yesterday's incident, Jamu has been at large and evading arrest on charges of brutally killing his girlfriend in 2015. He was arrested, but then skipped bail in February 2017 and was issued with a warrant of arrest.Jamu is accused of killing his lover Mitchel Chipere in Glen Norah A in 2015 over several misunderstandings. He had a misunderstanding with his wife Vimbayi Muzozo yesterday and reports are that he took some hot cooking oil and poured it on her.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest."Police have arrested Collen Jamu (28) after he burnt his wife with cooking oil," he said."The wife suffered serious burns and is admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital."