Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT is investigating an removal of five teachers from Nkankezi Primary School in Matabeleland South, allegedly because they could not speak the local language.In a telephone interview yesterday, the director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the Insiza District Schools Inspector (DSI) has been tasked to investigate the matter and report to head office.Over the weekend, social media was awash with reports that five teachers had been removed from Nkankezi Primary School after parents made a call for them to be removed. This is due to the fact that the teachers are not conversant with the local language, IsiNdebele.Mr Ndoro said the matter is under investigation and findings will be released to stakeholders."The Ministry has directed the area DSI to investigate the matter and come up with the circumstances to the matter that has been circulating on social media on removal of teachers at Nkankezi Primary School."The matter will be further investigated after the report has been submitted and the nation will be updated on the status quo of the matter," said Mr Ndoro.Meanwhile, Mr Ndoro said the phased reopening of schools over the past few weeks has been widely welcomed by all stakeholders.He said this will have a great impact on the growth of the country's economy."The first two weeks of opening of schools have shown the enthusiasm amongst learners, teachers and parents. This is very encouraging for the socio-economic development of the nation," said Mr Ndoro.