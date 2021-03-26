Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
SOLUTIONS Motors has been blacklisted by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) as one of the three vehicle dealers that failed to deliver after winning tenders to supply vehicles to government departments and councils.

The company failed to deliver refuse trucks ordered in 2017 by the Karoi Town Council, leading to a protracted legal battle.

Praz acting chief executive officer Clever Ruswa confirmed that Solution Motors was among three blacklisted suppliers.

"Praz blacklisted some of the suppliers that put public tenders and bidding into disrepute. Among the top three that Praz blacklisted are Solution Motors, Tokologo and RMCDIAMONG and Company," he said.

"Allegations that our conduct is unprofessional are not true. If an institution that is regulated by Praz has issues with a supplier, there are challenge proceedings highlighted in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (General) Regulations 2018 in which either the procuring entity write to Praz challenging the procurement process."

Karoi Council is yet to get a 20-tonne refuse truck it ordered in 2017 through Solution Motors.

Solution Motors came under spotlight after prejudicing the Zimbabwean government of US$207 540 worth of vehicles not delivered by December 2018.

This was picked up by the 2018 Auditor-General's report, where the department of irrigation in the Ministry of Agriculture bought 10 vehicles from Solutions Motors worth US$518 850, but the company failed to deliver as per the tender awarded.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

4 hrs ago | 1595 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

4 hrs ago | 2121 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

'No to command vaccination'

5 hrs ago | 649 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

End of the road for fugitive

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

5 hrs ago | 866 Views

Chamisa's MDC misleads nation on Patriotic Bill

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Warriors fringe players struggle

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Bona, hubby get 20ha prime land for a song

5 hrs ago | 952 Views

Robbers hit Harare school, get away with US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Indian vaccines arrive

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

ZCTU slams employers for sticking to $2 500 minimum wage

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1117 Views

The Liberation War in Nkayi, Matebeleland: The Agenda by Rhodesian Army & State to starve 'terrorists', a personal experience!

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

The US has no free gifts

13 hrs ago | 642 Views

MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

Matemadanda dropped as political commissar

17 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Obama's step-grandmother dies

17 hrs ago | 1443 Views

OneMoney records growth in subscriptions

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dlamini-Zuma clobbers Ramaphosa over Rupert

17 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

17 hrs ago | 828 Views

Abednico Bhebhe rejoins Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Zimbabwe records US$17.7 million trade deficit in January

17 hrs ago | 331 Views

Igcokama likaMthwakazi tops SA radio chart

17 hrs ago | 432 Views

Trucker shot in SA border queue

17 hrs ago | 1268 Views

MDC Alliance member's assault investigations almost done

17 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimdollar to remain stable

17 hrs ago | 491 Views

Govt frets over Easter holidays

17 hrs ago | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days