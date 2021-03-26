Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZPRA Veterans Association secretary-general Buster Magwizi has been suggested to contest for the vacant Zapu vice presidency post at the opposition party's elective congress next month.The party has been operating without a vice president since 2018 after two successive leaders stepped down while the National People's Council (NPC), the highest decision-maker in between congresses, decided the post would be filled at this year's elective congress.Magwizi is expected to go head to head with current national spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa.Zapu's elective congress is slated for April 30 and will run up to May 2, 2021 in Bulawayo.Magwizi is part of the ZPRA veterans leading the charge to reclaim back their properties from the government."I can do everything and anything in Zapu but I cannot give myself any post. It is the members of Zapu who are suggesting that I be in the leadership of the party," he said.Magwizi said even as a former war veteran, he would not impose himself but go through the processes."You can't choose yourself but you have to be chosen by the people. Leadership is not a small task or something that you can put into your pocket or take it for granted. It involves people, their needs and serving them." Magwizi said."Therefore if the people have mentioned my name and that is what they want, then it is good. Perhaps the people have seen that my being there in the party can unite the country, war veterans, communities as far as Rusape and can even end tribalism if we work together. But there's a big task ahead."The party's initial vice president Laura Makhuzwa, who was elected into office during the 2016 congress, stepped down before her term was over.The NPC then settled for Barbara Nyagomo but sometime in 2018 she also resigned to pursue other opportunities.Observers have said the elective congress is going to be a showdown between the old guard and young members who feel the revolutionary party needs to rebrand with vibrant leadership.ZAPU's incumbent president Isaac Mabuka, took over after the death of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.Dabengwa had led the opposition party since it pulled out of Zanu-PF in 2008.Candidates eyeing the party presidency include Matthew Bhubesi Sibanda, Bernard Magugu, Dr Strike Mkandla and Mqondobanzi Magonya, currently based in the United Kingdom.