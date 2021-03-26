Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

NO Covid-19 related deaths were recorded yesterday, but 17 people tested positive and all of the cases were local transmissions.According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 1 240 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday bringing the total number to 69 751 people who have received the first dose.1 231 received their second dose bringing the total number to 11 859.This brings to 69 751 people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 countrywide."There are 33 hospitalised cases, 2 asymptomatic, 15 mild to moderate, 13 severe cases and three intensive care unit," read the statement.14 new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent and active cases went up to 702 yesterday.A total of 1 467 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 1,2 percent."As of 29 March 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 36 839 confirmed cases, 34 617 recoveries and 1 520 deaths," read the statement.