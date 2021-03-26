Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
Donald Trump has unveiled a new website that will serve as a platform to carry on his political legacy, fueling theories that the former US president is once again eyeing the White House.

The official site, 45office.com, greets visitors with a slideshow depicting scenes from Trump's four years in office. The frontpage encourages people to share their "thoughts, requests and greetings" with the president, adding that by contacting him, they would help to fulfill his "promise to put America first."

The website states that the former president is committed to remaining a "tireless champion for the hardworking men and women" of America, and that the portal would serve as a way to preserve the "magnificent legacy" of his administration.

The website's ‘about' section features a summary of Trump's tenure in the White House, underscoring the ex-president's self-described policy victories, including his focus on securing the border with Mexico and his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Trump's office explained that the web portal was designed to allow individuals to submit correspondence, scheduling requests and press inquiries for the ex-president and his wife, Melania. "President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch," the statement read.

The site, hosted by domain service GoDaddy, is registered in Texas. Trump established his post-presidency office in Florida earlier this year.

The website could potentially serve as a way for Trump to maintain a presence on the internet. The former president was banned from his platform of choice, Twitter, in a controversial move following the January 6 Capitol riots. Twitter claimed that it took action in order to prevent Trump from potentially inciting further violence. The ban was followed by numerous other blacklistings and restrictions, on sites ranging from Instagram to Pinterest.

The ex-president continues to maintain that he played no role in the violence, although he continues to raise questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 race. Numerous courts have lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies which alleged that widespread voter irregularities influenced the outcome of November's election.

It's likely that the new site will also reignite speculation about Trump's ambitions to seek the presidency again in 2024. He has already begun to involve himself in GOP races, with political commentators viewing him as a potential kingmaker within the party. He has remained more elusive about his own plans, but numerous reports, citing people close to the former president, claim that he is seriously considering putting his hat in the ring.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Trump's advisers have begun discussing a new ticket, which could potentially replace former VP Mike Pence with a black or female running mate.

In the meantime, some of the former president's most loyal supporters are continuing to argue that Trump should still be in office. MyPillow CEO and vocal Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell said in a recent interview that he has "evidence" of election fraud that he will bring before the Supreme Court, predicting that the 2020 results were "going bye-bye" and that Trump would be back in the White House by August.

Source - rt

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

17 mins ago | 77 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

17 mins ago | 58 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

18 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

8 hrs ago | 1854 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

8 hrs ago | 914 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

9 hrs ago | 2773 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

9 hrs ago | 3447 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

9 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

9 hrs ago | 886 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

9 hrs ago | 1227 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

9 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

9 hrs ago | 403 Views

'No to command vaccination'

9 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

9 hrs ago | 411 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

9 hrs ago | 1099 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

9 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

9 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

9 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

9 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

End of the road for fugitive

9 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

9 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Chamisa's MDC misleads nation on Patriotic Bill

9 hrs ago | 477 Views

Warriors fringe players struggle

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bona, hubby get 20ha prime land for a song

9 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Robbers hit Harare school, get away with US$250,000

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Indian vaccines arrive

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZCTU slams employers for sticking to $2 500 minimum wage

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

17 hrs ago | 1275 Views

The Liberation War in Nkayi, Matebeleland: The Agenda by Rhodesian Army & State to starve 'terrorists', a personal experience!

17 hrs ago | 1066 Views

The US has no free gifts

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

20 hrs ago | 705 Views

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Matemadanda dropped as political commissar

21 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Obama's step-grandmother dies

21 hrs ago | 1582 Views

OneMoney records growth in subscriptions

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Dlamini-Zuma clobbers Ramaphosa over Rupert

21 hrs ago | 2938 Views

Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

22 hrs ago | 917 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days