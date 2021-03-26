Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are looking for Agent Kavhundu's silver Toyota Runx registration number AEQ 5620 which was robbed over the weekend at Amatola farm, Mazowe.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe told this publication that they are hunting for three unknown people who robbed Kavhundu."We are hunting for three unknown male robbers who stripped naked a motorist before robbing him of his vehicle in Mazowe," Mundembe said.Allegations are that one of the suspects purported to be drunk while walking on the middle of the road at night.When approaching the suspect Kavhundu slowed down and hooted several times before two other suspects emerged from the bush and pounced on him.The trio got in the car and dragged Kavhundu at the back seat where they stripped him naked, tied his hands and dumped him in the bush.They varnished with the car and his clothes.Kavhundu later got assistance and filed a police report at Mazowe police station.Police warned motorists to be on the look out of robbers, especially during the night."We are appealing to members of the public to be on the look out of robbers who are using various tricks to rob them hence they should always lock their doors and windows at night," Mundembe said.