Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

by Staff reporter

by Staff reporter

MUSIC superstar Jah Prayzah's long-serving backing vocalist Fatima "Stimela" Katiji, pictured, has quit the popular musician's Third Generation band for studies in the United States Of America.Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze confirmed Stimela's move to the United States but was quick to point out that the talented vocalist had not quit the Third Generation band for good as she would be away for only three months."Katiji will be back after her programme - a scholarly exchange with the Fairfield University Connecticut. She applied on her own and was successful. The programme organisers are paying for everything," Mushapaidze told the Daily News.Mushapaidze claimed that the songbird went to America with Jah Prayzah's blessing."She updated us when she was about to apply and we gave her our full support. It's a great opportunity for her and also the band gets to benefit from the extra knowledge and experience she will acquire," he said.The Third Generation band manager and spokesperson added that they had already hired Stimela's replacement."In the meantime we have engaged Felli Nandi so she can help us in the interim project," he said.Nandi, popular for her trademark dreadlocks and African print designs, is a former backing vocalist for rising musician Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora's Mhodzi Tribe. The songstress is also a solo artiste in her own right who has several songs to her name and has collaborated with artistes such as Trevor Dongo.Efforts to obtain a comment from Stimela proved fruitless yesterday as she was not answering calls.The latest development comes barely eight months after she launched Steemy-Bee Dance Factory to identify and nurture young dancers.Prior to the dance academy, the ever smiling dancer had launched her debut single Gara Ndichauya, with the blessings of the Third Generation front man.On launching the single, Stimela told the Daily News that she would do solo projects but still remain a member of Jah Prayzah's band."We have discussed the issue with Jah Prayzah and he was comfortable with the arrangement. In fact, he encouraged me to perfect my artistic skills through various arts initiatives. I have no plans to ditch the band as of now. I am still loyal to the band," she said then.