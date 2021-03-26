Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF United Kingdom Women's League chairperson Ruth Jabangwe-Hallas has passed on after a short illness, the district acting chairperson Xavier Zavare announced.Affectionately, known as Auntie Ruth, 55, Jabangwe-Hallas passed away in Bulawayo where she was following-up on her investments in the country from her UK base.She will be buried on Friday in Chivhu."The passing of Ruth Jabangwe leaves a huge gap in leadership in Zanu-PF UK especially in the Party District's Women League."Whereas Ruth had stepped down from the Women's League leadership in 2016 after serving a term to pursue her business interests, she remained an active, influential participant, a reliable and trusted adviser to us in leadership. She was a great character, very strong in Party Ideology, well versed in political knowledge and how Zanu-PF business is handled. And our Women's League was very productive, vibrant and stable during her tenure in office, her sudden and unexpected death is a huge loss," said Zavare, who is also the revolutionary party secretary for administration for the UK district.Ruth Jabangwe was the Zanu-PF UK district first Women's League chairperson when the structure was set-up in 2012.