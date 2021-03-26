Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF United Kingdom Women's League chairperson Ruth Jabangwe-Hallas has passed on after a short illness, the district acting chairperson Xavier Zavare announced.

Affectionately, known as Auntie Ruth, 55, Jabangwe-Hallas passed away in Bulawayo where she was following-up on her investments in the country from her UK base.

She will be buried on Friday in Chivhu.

"The passing of Ruth Jabangwe leaves a huge gap in leadership in Zanu-PF UK especially in the Party District's Women League.

"Whereas Ruth had stepped down from the Women's League leadership in 2016 after serving a term to pursue her business interests, she remained an active, influential participant, a reliable and trusted adviser to us in leadership. She was a great character, very strong in Party Ideology, well versed in political knowledge and how Zanu-PF business is handled. And our Women's League was very productive, vibrant and stable during her tenure in office, her sudden and unexpected death is a huge loss," said  Zavare, who is also the revolutionary party secretary for administration for the UK district.

Ruth Jabangwe was the Zanu-PF UK district first Women's League chairperson when the structure was set-up in 2012.



Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days