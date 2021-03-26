Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe shall get rid of politics of coercion, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa was responding to a declaration by a Zanu-PF apologist that the opposition will never rule Zimbabwe.

"A New Zimbabwe shall get rid of politics of coercion. Yes, the opposition haisi kuzotonga Zimbabwe but will lead Zimbabwe to the Promised Land. We shall lead, not rule Zimbabwe. Citizens have a right to associate with any party of their choice and gold is for all Zimbabweans, not Zanu-PF alone. Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF," Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He also bemoaned the lack of political tolerance in the country.

Source - online

