13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

by Staff reporter
At least 13 prisoners at Chinhoyi Prison have tested positive to Covid-19, but have since been quarantined, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) health services director Senior Assistant Commissioner Evidence Gaka said yesterday after receiving his second jab in Harare.

Recommending that all prisoners and prison staff take up the vaccinations as the national vaccination programme is rolled out to prisons very soon, Snr Asst Comm Gaka said ZPCS was worried about a surge in new cases in prisons, saying there was need to decongest prisons to make it easier to isolate those who were sick.

"I strongly recommend members of the ZPCS and inmates to consider taking up the vaccine because new infections are still witnessed in our prisons," he said.

"We are having 13 inmates from Chinhoyi Prison who have tested positive since last week.

"We are urging everyone to take a caution and follow the prescribed WHO guidelines. We, in the same vein encourage everyone to be vaccinated. Nobody is being spared by this pandemic, so no one is safe. Vaccination is the way to go."
 
ZPCS will soon roll out a vaccination programme to inmates at all prisons in the country.  Snr Asst Comm Gaka called on citizens to guard against misinformation on vaccination programme.

"There is a lot of information that is circulating on social media that carries negative aspects on the vaccine of Covid-19," he said.  

"People should not rely on that information because this vaccine is safe and l urge everyone to get vaccinated and ignore falsehoods that are circulating."  

More than 70 000 people have now received their first dose with daily totals rising.  

Among those who also received their second dose of vaccine yesterday in the "justice group" were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu and deputy commissioner generals Shepherd Mpofu, Manetswa Christina Manhivi, Social Ndanga and Dr Granisia Musango.

Source - the herald

