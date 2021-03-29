Latest News Editor's Choice


Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

Boarders will not be allowed to go back home during the Easter holidays and their parents are barred from visiting them at school while traditional church gatherings associated with the period will remain limited to 50 people as Government takes a cautious approach to avert a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Those travelling into the country will be required to produce a Covid-19 PCR negative test result or they will be quarantined for 10 days in designated hotels at their costs.

President Mnangagwa announced the additional guidelines in a statement last night saying bars and nightclubs remained banned from operating.

He said while boarding school learners would not be allowed to return home, equally parents were barred from visiting children as part of measures to contain a further spike in Covid-19 infections.

"Zimbabweans will be celebrating Easter holidays from this Friday, April 2, 2021. This Christian Commemoration ends on April 5 when our nation celebrates Easter Monday.  

"In keeping with Christian practices, Zimbabweans flock to different places of worship, with some visiting Holy Shrines. Still others may travel beyond our borders for the same purpose.

"The risk of disease transmission during the period is thus predictably high.  

"To safeguard our nation, we need to take some additional measures to avoid a third wave of the pandemic which is already attacking some nations of the world," said President Mnangagwa.

"For the duration of the Easter holidays, travellers coming into the country from neighbouring states must undergo valid Covid-19 PCR tests not more than 48 hours from time of their departure for Zimbabwe.  

"Travellers without aforesaid valid test results clearing them for safe travel will be quarantined for 10 days at designated hotels and at their own cost.  

"School learners who are in boarding schools will not be permitted to travel back home. Equally, no parents will travel to concerned schools for purposes of visits.  

"Bars and nightclubs will remain closed during the Easter holidays. All gatherings, including church services, funerals and weddings will remain limited to not more than 50 people."

President Mnangagwa said all health protocols should be adhered to that include wearing of masks and social distancing.

"People from different localities are encouraged to come forward to designated centres for vaccination so that our nation builds towards herd immunity.  

"The general public is encouraged to defer unnecessary travel outside localities of residence. Those with valid PCR negative certificates will self-quarantine at home or in a hotel for 10 days from day of arrival into the country.  

"Tourists who volunteer to be vaccinated can access vaccination services available in our country at their own cost," said President Mnangagwa.

Of late, Zimbabwe has registered a steady decline in Covid-19 cases while it has rolled out a national vaccination programme which has seen more than 60 000 citizens being inoculated to date.

Source - the herald

