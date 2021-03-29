Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

by Staff reporter
57 secs ago | Views
LAST week in the resort town of Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa received his first Covid-19 jab at an event witnessed by several political leaders, who included main opposition leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora who leads the MDC-T.

The Herald Political Editor Fungi Kwaramba (FK) sat down with Mr Douglas Mwonzora (DM) to get his views on the vaccination programme and other issues.

Below are excerpts of the interview.

FK: Mr Mwonzora tell us what motivated you to visit Victoria Falls along with other political players last week?
DM: At the beginning of the pandemic in Zimbabwe the MDC-T made its position clear. We hyped this position at the beginning of the January 2021 lockdown. Our position was that the Covid-19 pandemic was a national and international emergency which had to be completely depoliticised. We called on Government to make available all protective wear to the poor free of charge.

Through a special video broadcast on behalf of the party, I called for the Government to procure enough vaccines which would be made available to our people free of charge.  We also called for free treatment for the poor in the case of infection.  In the unfortunate case of deaths, we called for the State to assist people especially the poor with burial. When the Government procured the first batch of vaccines, our policy position was that people must be vaccinated. To demonstrate our seriousness, our top leadership led by example by being the very first to be vaccinated. We believed that vaccination was the best way of prevention of this deadly disease. When President Mnangagwa invited us to Victoria Falls for the launch of the vaccination programme, we saw it as an opportunity to encourage our people to be vaccinated as well as to demonstrate the complete de-politicisation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FK: As a nation do you think we are on the right path in the fight against Covid-19?
DM: I think we have started well. We hopefully have depoliticised the fight against the pandemic. Vaccines have been procured and so far we have seen no evidence against discrimination in the administration of the vaccines.

In that regard, we appear to be on the right track. We have called upon the Government to make sure that the vaccines are made available to poorer communities in high density suburbs, rural areas and the farming communities for example. Because the schools have opened, they must also be prioritised. What has been regrettable is the attitude of some political leaders to leave the fight against this pandemic to the Government. This is a fight for all Zimbabweans.

FK: In terms of leadership provision, what is your view on what the Government has done so far in the vaccination programme?
DM: So far, the Government is acting reasonably well. However, I think that they should involve all stakeholders especially in the advocacy work towards acceptance of vaccination as a more permanent measure towards prevention. It must allow willing political parties and organisations to assist in this advocacy work.

FK: Some people are politicising the Covid-19 pandemic, what is your view on this?
DM: Politicising this pandemic is the height of irresponsibility. This is a deadly disease which can wipe out entire communities. Let us all accept that Zimbabwe's health care system is not well resourced. Therefore, there are not enough facilities for treatment of individuals in the event of infection. Therefore, the best for us is to put more effort in prevention. Vaccination is the most effective method of prevention.  Some of the leaders who were speaking against vaccination and urging people to refuse vaccination have in fact privately been vaccinated. This is evil. The supporters who take them seriously may refuse vaccination and therefore protection against the disease while the leaders are in fact protected.

I believe these leaders are misunderstanding what leadership is all about. Leadership is not about showing who succeeds in the propaganda game. It is about protection of the poor and vulnerable. Fortunately, the MDC-T has shown great leadership and responsibility in this regard. I am proud of the MDC-T leaders who have led by example in the vaccination programme.

FK: What role should political parties play in the vaccination programme?
DM: Political parties can help raise awareness on this disease. They must encourage people first to practice the WHO mandated health guidelines including social distancing, wearing of masks, and washing of hands with soap. They must encourage vaccination. The sad thing about some of the parties who are trying to discourage people from being vaccinated is that they are not offering any alternative solutions. Political parties have, in the main, been responsible for the polarisation of our society. They must therefore lead the de-politicisation of the fight against the Covid-19 menace.

FK: Do you think the vaccination programme should be compulsory so as to ensure everyone is safe?
DM: Sometimes we have to be cruel to be kind. We believe that vaccination should be made compulsory because it is for the protection of the nation. Because it is justifiable, and it is in the interests of public health I believe such a measure is perfectly constitutional.

FK: But there are some organisations, including churches who are inventing conspiracy theories around the pandemic and especially the vaccine?
DM: This is irresponsible. However, this is not new at all. Once upon a time there was an outbreak of smallpox, polio and other diseases. Medical science stepped in to deal with these. We believe this is the same situation here. I believe God created medical knowledge. Relying on medical science is therefore relying on what God created. The church leaders in question and those other individuals must go beyond simply spreading conspiracy theories to providing alternative solutions to the people. This they have failed to do.

FK: Covid-19 has affected the economy and the launch of the vaccination programme in Victoria Falls is supposed to revive the tourism sector, what are your views on the economy?
DM: The Zimbabwean economy is in a bad state and needs revival. The revival of the economy requires a complete change in our politics. We must jettison the politics of hate, rancour, acrimony, hate, intolerance and violence and replace same with the politics of rational disputation and tolerance. That is why the MDC-T has called on genuine, inclusive and unconditional dialogue to resolve the myriad of Zimbabwe's challenges. Vaccination of Zimbabweans will boost the tourism sector no doubt. That is why the MDC-T supported that.

FK: We are pursuing as a nation Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class economy, what role can the opposition play to achieve this?
DM: The opposition can only play a role if it is allowed to. Through dialogue the opposition can assist in bringing about social, political and economic development in Zimbabwe. We need reforms in order to take Zimbabwe out of the current political, social and economic morass that we find ourselves in. The MDC-T has called for national dialogue. This dialogue must be inclusive, unconditional, and genuine. There is enough historical evidence that dialogue has always led to the betterment of the lives of the ordinary Zimbabweans. We have as a party a ready list of those areas that need to be dealt with in order to revamp the Zimbabwean economy and will share them during the dialogue process.

FK: Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe is still groaning under baneful economic sanctions, what is your view on this?
DM: The MDC-T has called for the reintegration of Zimbabwe into the international community. In this regard we must end Zimbabwe's international isolation and ostracisation. The sanctions have been with us for ages, but this has not in any way led to the improvement of the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. Therefore, they have not worked.

FK: Any parting shot Mr Mwonzora?
DM: We have to completely change our politics. Zimbabweans are tired of being made to fight among themselves. It is high time we craft a common national vision. We must start the social, political and economic Renaissance to catapult Zimbabwe to its rightful place as the leading economic and commercial powerhouse on the African continent. In that regard all political leaders have to be responsible, people-oriented and selfless. National dialogue must start now.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

37 secs ago | 1 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

1 min ago | 2 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

2 mins ago | 1 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

3 mins ago | 2 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

13 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

13 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

13 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

13 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

13 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Matemadanda Demotion Cosmetic, A face saving Stunt: MDC VAA

13 hrs ago | 2179 Views

SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

14 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

15 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

15 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

22 hrs ago | 2293 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

23 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

24 hrs ago | 3342 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

24 hrs ago | 4040 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

24 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

24 hrs ago | 820 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

24 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

24 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

24 hrs ago | 1536 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

24 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

'No to command vaccination'

24 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

24 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

24 hrs ago | 1363 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

24 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

24 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

24 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

24 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

24 hrs ago | 441 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

24 hrs ago | 247 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

24 hrs ago | 1318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days