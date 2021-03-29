Police intensify hunt for school robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have intensified investigations into the case in which eight armed robbers raided Gateway High School in Harare over the weekend and used explosives to blow open the safe to steal over US$250 000 cash.Police yesterday said they were still looking for the suspects.Around midnight on Saturday, the eight attacked a security guard who was manning the premises before they forced open the office where the safe was kept.They then used explosives to blow up the safe and got away with the cash.A team of detectives from CID Homicide, which deals with all serious and violent crimes, is still probing the matter.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police were confident of arresting the gang.