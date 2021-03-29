Kamambo trial deferred

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, who stands accused of bribing councillors to enable his ascension to the top post, was today deferred to April 9 after his defence lawyer failed to attend court because of other commitments at the High Court.Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje allowed the deferment following indications that Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara was attending to another matter at the High Court.It is the State case that ahead of the December 2018 Zifa elections, Kamambo allegedly paid some of the association's councillors through EcoCash.The money was allegedly deposited by Kamambo's then campaign manager, Matoka, into the 32 Zifa councillors' accounts.