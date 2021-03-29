Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

One person dies in horror accident

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago
One person died after a head-on collision that occurred this afternoon along the Harare-Bindura highway.

A Honda Fit encroached in the lane of an oncoming haulage truck resulting in the collision.

Eye witness Mr Kushinga Dutiro confirmed the accident saying the driver of the Honda Fit died on the spot.

"The accident occured this afternoon at around 3pm, nine kilometres away from the Christon Bank tollgate in Mazowe along the Harare-Bindura highway.

"The driver of the Honda Fit encroached in the lane of an oncoming truck haulage resulting in the collision.

"The driver was trapped and the Fire Brigade rescue team from Harare was called to help extricate the driver's body," said Mr Dutiro.

Meanwhile, police in Mashonaland Central were not readily available for comment.

Source - the herald

