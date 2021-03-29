Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has distanced itself from "unfounded and untested" claims by the MDC-Alliance that the revolutionary party is printing opposition party membership cards and regalia, saying the party has no time for crumbling non-indigenous political outfits.Some media outlets recently published a story in which some MDC-A officials claimed that Zanu-PF was printing its paraphernalia.However, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the opposition is clutching on straws following a series of defections in the last few months."Without meandering, let those making such allegations awaken to the reality that Zanu-PF will continue to welcome those coming back home and the party has neither time nor resources to waste printing regalia for embattled political outfits."We are aware that those laughable allegations are desperate self-serving and self-consoling statements coming from moribund and desperate opposition factional groups that have literally ran out of political oxygen following mass defections of their members coming to Zanu-PF."Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF is actually not surprised that the MDC-A, which claims to be the doyen of democracy has started to target those who are exercising their democratic right to leave their party and, in the process accusing Zanu-PF of baseless and nonsensical allegations."Let it be known, however, that this should not be misconstrued as a Zanu-PF problem, but theirs to solve".Former MDC-A top executive members who have defected to Zanu-PF include Cdes Blessing Chebundo, former deputy treasurer-general Lillian Timveos, former party spokesperson Obert Gutu and senator James Makore."In the face of massive desertion by young people and their founding stalwarts the MDC-A, instead of self-introspection, the best they have done is to attack the former members accusing them for exercising their democratic right to freedom of association as well as accusing Zanu-PF of destroying the MDCs by way of accepting and receiving those leaving MDCs. This is not only laughable and shameless, but a clear indication the opposition groups have ran out of steam," said Khaya Moyo.Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF was focused on mass mobilisation and recruitment programmes under its "Be Part of the 5 million campaign strategy". He urged the media to report responsibly and avoid abusing the flourishing freedoms ushered in by the New Dispensation.He added that the opposition and its propaganda mouthpiece cannot defend the blatant lies and fake news creations that defections are false, when they are high profile defections which continue to unfold across districts, provinces and at national level.