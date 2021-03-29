Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF has distanced itself from "unfounded and untested" claims by the MDC-Alliance that the revolutionary party is printing opposition party membership cards and regalia, saying the party has no time for crumbling non-indigenous political outfits.

Some media outlets recently published a story in which some MDC-A officials claimed that Zanu-PF was printing its paraphernalia.

However, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the opposition is clutching on straws following a series of defections in the last few months.

"Without meandering, let those making such allegations awaken to the reality that Zanu-PF will continue to welcome those coming back home and the party has neither time nor resources to waste printing regalia for embattled political outfits.

"We are aware that those laughable allegations are desperate self-serving and self-consoling statements coming from moribund and desperate opposition factional groups that have literally ran out of political oxygen following mass defections of their members coming to Zanu-PF."   

Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF is actually not surprised that the MDC-A, which claims to be the doyen of democracy has started to target those who are exercising their democratic right to leave their party and, in the process accusing Zanu-PF of baseless and nonsensical allegations.

"Let it be known, however, that this should not be misconstrued as a Zanu-PF problem, but theirs to solve".

Former MDC-A top executive members who have defected to Zanu-PF include Cdes Blessing Chebundo, former deputy treasurer-general Lillian Timveos, former party spokesperson Obert Gutu and senator James Makore.

"In the face of massive desertion by young people and their founding stalwarts the MDC-A, instead of self-introspection, the best they have done is to attack the former members accusing them for exercising their democratic right to freedom of association as well as accusing Zanu-PF of destroying the MDCs by way of accepting and receiving those leaving MDCs. This is not only laughable and shameless, but a clear indication the opposition groups have ran out of steam," said Khaya Moyo.

Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF was focused on mass mobilisation and recruitment programmes under its "Be Part of the 5 million campaign strategy". He urged the media to report responsibly and avoid abusing the flourishing freedoms ushered in by the New Dispensation.

He added that the opposition and its propaganda mouthpiece cannot defend the blatant lies and fake news creations that defections are false, when they are high profile defections which continue to unfold across districts, provinces and at national level.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No Easter conferences for churches

1 min ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo accounts for most child headed families

1 min ago | 1 Views

Johnfat preaches unity

2 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance election appeal removed from roll

3 mins ago | 2 Views

One person dies in horror accident

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

5 mins ago | 3 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

6 mins ago | 4 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

7 mins ago | 5 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

13 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

13 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

13 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

13 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

13 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Matemadanda Demotion Cosmetic, A face saving Stunt: MDC VAA

13 hrs ago | 2193 Views

SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

14 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

15 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

15 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

15 hrs ago | 632 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

22 hrs ago | 2296 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

24 hrs ago | 3347 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

24 hrs ago | 4043 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

24 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

24 hrs ago | 821 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

24 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

24 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

24 hrs ago | 1536 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

24 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

'No to command vaccination'

24 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

24 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

24 hrs ago | 1363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days