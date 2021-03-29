Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Getting it right ...

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
On March 29 2021, in a story titled LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer, we also erroneously stated that lawyer Llyod Manokore of Manokore Attorneys DLA Piper Africa Zimbabwe had been deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe for unethical conduct.

It has since emerged that although Manokore was convicted by a disciplinary tribunal, he has not yet been sentenced, nor has he been deregistered.

We, therefore, sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to Manokore and his law firm, as well as the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

My suspension a ploy to victimise me, says Justice Ndewere

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt mulls new Zimsec exams model

1 min ago | 1 Views

No Easter conferences for churches

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo accounts for most child headed families

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Johnfat preaches unity

3 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

4 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC Alliance election appeal removed from roll

4 mins ago | 3 Views

One person dies in horror accident

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

7 mins ago | 3 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

8 mins ago | 4 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

13 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

13 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

13 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

13 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Matemadanda Demotion Cosmetic, A face saving Stunt: MDC VAA

13 hrs ago | 2198 Views

SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

14 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

15 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

15 hrs ago | 633 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

22 hrs ago | 2297 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

24 hrs ago | 3348 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

24 hrs ago | 4045 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

24 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

24 hrs ago | 821 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

24 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

24 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

24 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

24 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

'No to command vaccination'

24 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

24 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days