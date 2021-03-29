Getting it right ...

News / National

by Staff reporter

On March 29 2021, in a story titled LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer, we also erroneously stated that lawyer Llyod Manokore of Manokore Attorneys DLA Piper Africa Zimbabwe had been deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe for unethical conduct.It has since emerged that although Manokore was convicted by a disciplinary tribunal, he has not yet been sentenced, nor has he been deregistered.We, therefore, sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to Manokore and his law firm, as well as the Law Society of Zimbabwe.