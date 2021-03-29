Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkayi chief taken to court over 'illegal' ruling

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
NKAYI traditional leader Chief Dakamela has been taken to the magistrates court by one of his subjects after he ordered that he be caned in public for assault.

Tumelo Maphala was ordered to perform community service, receive 11 strokes and pay three goats as punishment for assaulting a fellow villager, Phathisani Ncube, the chiefs' nephew.

The assault took place at Dakamela shopping centre in January this year.

Following the incident, Maphala was summoned to the chief 's court on February 4 where he was charged with assault.

"I was convicted of the criminal charges and sentenced to pay three goats and further undergo three strokes with a sjambok. The corporal punishment was immediately carried out on me in my nude state," Maphala said in his founding affidavit.

Maphala was re-summoned to Chief Dakamela's court on February 9 for the same offence, tried, convicted and sentenced to pay an additional goat and eight strokes with a sjambok plus 10 hours community service performed at the chief 's homestead.

"Of the total sentence from the two trials involving one crime, I have since paid three goats but received all the eleven strokes with a sjambok. The corporal punishment was administered in public before all, in my nude state. I have also performed the community service," he said.

After receiving advice that the chief had no jurisdiction to preside over criminal matters, Maphala immediately engaged Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers and took the matter to the magistrates' court challenging the traditional court's ruling.

Chief Dakamela and one Ncube were cited as respondents.

The chief is yet to respond to the application.
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Loga sets squad selection criteria

17 secs ago | 0 Views

My suspension a ploy to victimise me, says Justice Ndewere

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Govt mulls new Zimsec exams model

3 mins ago | 3 Views

No Easter conferences for churches

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo accounts for most child headed families

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Johnfat preaches unity

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

5 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC Alliance election appeal removed from roll

6 mins ago | 8 Views

One person dies in horror accident

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

8 mins ago | 3 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

9 mins ago | 5 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

10 mins ago | 7 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

13 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

13 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

13 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

13 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

13 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Matemadanda Demotion Cosmetic, A face saving Stunt: MDC VAA

13 hrs ago | 2202 Views

SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

14 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

15 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

15 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

15 hrs ago | 633 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

22 hrs ago | 2298 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

24 hrs ago | 3350 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

24 hrs ago | 4048 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

24 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

24 hrs ago | 821 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

24 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

24 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

24 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

24 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

24 hrs ago | 518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days