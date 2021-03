Matemadanda deployed to Mozambique

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole

President Mnangagwa has appointed former deputy minister to defense and ZANU PF secretary for Commissariat, Victor Matemadanda as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique.This was revealed by Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu. Matemadanda replaces Lt-General Douglas Nyikayaramba who died from the suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) recently.