Mugabe buys vehicle for Matemadanda

by Simbarashe Sithole
Aspiring ZANU PF Kwekwe Central legislator Kandros Mugabe has been accused of buying the latest Toyota Landcruiser to the recently demoted party commissar Victor Matemadanda.

Mugabe won the chaotic Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) as secretary for finance with the help of Matemadanda who was demoted for reportedly failing to conduct the DCC elections fairly.

Contacted for comment Mugabe said the allegations are a result of jealousy.

"Some people in the camp are just cooking stories for me l did not buy Matemadanda a car as alleged l won fairly and if l did buy him a car they was supposed to be a disciplinary action when we held DCC  elections which were violent but to date no action was taken there is no favour here," Mugabe said.

He further claimed that people were sending wrong messages to president Emmerson Mnangagwa just to blackmail him and make sure that he will not contest in the looming by-election where he is set to battle it out with Minister of state security Owen Ncube's nephew Energy Ncube popularly known as Dhala to replace the late Masango (Blackman) Matambanadzo.

simbasithole@bulawayo24.com
WhatsApp number +27610282354
Twitter @simbasitho

Source - Byo24news

