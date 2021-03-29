Latest News Editor's Choice


Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 34-YEAR-OLD Shamva artisanal miner was robbed of her US$3500 by three armed robbers last Friday.


Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a robbery case in Shamva where a female artisanal miner was robbed of her $3500 by three suspects. One had a pistol while two others were wielding machetes," Mundembe said.

It is alleged one suspect broke into the complainant's house at night and pointed a gun at her while demanding cash.

The complainant did not budge to the demands saying she had none prompting  the suspect to open the door for two other machete wielding robbers.

They force marched her into the bedroom, threatened to shoot her before she surrendered the money to them.

The robbers sprayed the complainant's eyes with an unknown substance and kicked her on her throat before disappearing into the dark.

Police warned people to tighten their security and bank their money to avoid such incidences.

"We are appealing to members of the public to tighten their security in their homes and never keep large sums of money, instead they should bank the money," Mundembe said.

