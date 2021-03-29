One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

One person died on the spot while twenty other passengers were injured in a horrific accident involving a Nissan Caravan, Toyota pick up and Honda Fit yesterday.

The Toyota pick up driver Latest Ngerema (32) died on the spot after he failed to give way to the Nissan Caravan being driven by Simbarashe Jamu (25) with 18 passengers on board.The Kombi crashed with the Toyota and the Toyota veered off the road before crashing with a Honda Fit being driven by Dunmore Dube.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.The injured twenty were ferried to Bindura hospital where they are currently admitted.Ngerema has since been arrested for carrying passengers without a ZUPCO license.Police warned motorist to desist from speeding and exercise caution when driving.Feedback simbasithole@bulawayo24.comWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354Twitter @simbasitho