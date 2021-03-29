Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
One person died on the spot while twenty other passengers were injured in a horrific accident involving a Nissan Caravan, Toyota pick up and Honda Fit yesterday.

The Toyota pick up driver Latest Ngerema (32) died on the spot after he failed to give way to the Nissan Caravan being driven by Simbarashe Jamu (25) with 18 passengers on board.

The Kombi crashed with the Toyota and the Toyota veered off the road before crashing with a Honda Fit being driven by Dunmore Dube.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

The injured twenty were ferried to Bindura hospital where they are currently admitted.

Ngerema has since been arrested for carrying passengers without a ZUPCO license.

Police warned motorist to desist from speeding and exercise caution when driving.

Feedback simbasithole@bulawayo24.comWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354Twitter @simbasitho

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Who are Matabeles?

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

10 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

11 hrs ago | 7493 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

11 hrs ago | 795 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

Private sector-led growth

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

11 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

11 hrs ago | 818 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

11 hrs ago | 1955 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

11 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

11 hrs ago | 827 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

11 hrs ago | 1027 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

11 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

11 hrs ago | 861 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

11 hrs ago | 310 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

NCA condemns defections

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Khama Billiat is back

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

12 hrs ago | 312 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

12 hrs ago | 354 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

Ntseki fired

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

12 hrs ago | 257 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

12 hrs ago | 557 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

12 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

24 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

24 hrs ago | 543 Views

Suspected robber killed

24 hrs ago | 2691 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days