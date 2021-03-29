Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe faces a possible 20-year-jail sentence after he was convicted of inciting public violence and resisting police arrest on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Haruzivishe, who has other pending cases including kidnapping, was found guilty by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga and now awaits sentencing next Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), whose member Kossam Ncube is representing the activist, disagreed with the verdict saying the magistrate "based her judgment on circumstantial evidence."

Ncube, who will argue for a mitigated sentence on April 6, told VOA Studio 7 that each conviction carried a penalty of up to 10 years in jail or a fine or both.

"The court has an option to impose a fine or sentence him to 10 years on each conviction or both fine and sentence," Ncube said.

The MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, condemned the conviction calling it "yet another case of the weaponization of the law to persecute our members unjustly."

Party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere added: "The conviction of Makomborero marks a sad day for freedom and constitutional rights in Zimbabwe. He is innocent. It is not a crime to demand a better society. The regime has declared war on aspiration and young people. We need new leaders."

The feisty activist's legal woes have mounted over the past several months as he faced a series of charges for taking part in pro-democracy protests.

A court revoked his bail recently after finding he wilfully defaulted on three appearances.

The MDC Alliance national executive member faces a charge of kidnapping Impala Car Rental workers, for which he was denied bail, among other cases.

Haruzivishe's fellow opposition activists Joana Mamombe, MP for Harare West, and Cecilia Chimbiri also remain in remand prison after High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi turned down their bail appeal on March 25 saying the two had a penchant for breaking the law.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

1 min ago | 1 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Who are Matabeles?

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

3 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

10 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

11 hrs ago | 7617 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

11 hrs ago | 456 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

11 hrs ago | 637 Views

Private sector-led growth

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

12 hrs ago | 1984 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

12 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

12 hrs ago | 839 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

12 hrs ago | 1044 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

12 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

12 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

12 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

12 hrs ago | 527 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

NCA condemns defections

12 hrs ago | 613 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

12 hrs ago | 473 Views

Khama Billiat is back

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

12 hrs ago | 387 Views

Ntseki fired

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

12 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

12 hrs ago | 563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days