Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe will receive about one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines per month from additional purchases so as to reach the 10 million herd immunity target, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.He said this in a statement this afternoon.This comes as the country received 1 056 000 doses of Covid -19 vaccines purchased from China this week.The vaccines are being availed to Zimbabweans for free at designated vaccination centres.More citizens have embraced the vaccines with 76 995 having received their first dose while 14 885 had gotten their second dose as at yesterday.