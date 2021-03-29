Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
The conviction on Wednesday of MDC Alliance youth activist Makomborero Haruzivishe on charges of inciting violence and resisting arrest is designed to "send a chilling effect" to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's critics, the MDC Alliance has charged.

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in prison when magistrate Judith Taruvinga delivers sentence next Tuesday.

"We're extremely concerned by the weaponisation of the law against our members, especially Mako, who is a victim of political persecution," said Fadzayi Mahere, the MDC Alliance spokesperson.

"Mako is a well-known activist who is being targeted because he is vocal about the poverty, injustice and corruption faced by the citizens and because he is a member of the MDC Alliance.

"This is intended to send a chilling effect to our youth activists and to silence dissent. We will pursue multiple strategies to challenge these threats to our democracy."

Prosecutors charged Haruzivishe with two counts of incitement to commit public violence and resisting a peace officer over an incident at the corner of First Street and Nelson Mandela on February 5 last year.

On the incitement charge, it was alleged that four uniformed police officers were "arresting some vendors sprouting in the CBD… which did not go well with Haruzivishe who started mobilising members of the public by whistling a whistle code trying to canvas them to revolt against the police officers."

The 29-year-old, it was further alleged, "went on to throw some stones towards the police officers and their vehicle."

On the second count of resisting arrest, it was alleged that Haruzivishe "resisted" arrest by a police officer identified as Constable Rayson Davison.

"He became violent and vicious shouting on top of his voice saying in Shona, ‘Munotisungirei? Munota kutiwachisa chete' (Why are you arresting us? You just want to fix us). He was later on overpowered by the police officers and was arrested," the National Prosecuting Authority charged.

Haruzivishe denied both charges, telling his trial that he was coming out of a Chicken Inn fast-food outlet at about 10.30AM when he saw police officers arresting vendors. He said a police officer who knew him approached and said "we know you MDC people, you're a problem" before snatching his phone.

He testified that when he shouted at the police officer to return his phone, while following him, he was surrounded by other police officers and arrested.

Convicting the activist, magistrate Taruvinga said "circumstantial evidence pointed to his guilt."

Taruvinga was not persuaded by Haruzivishe's defence that he was only in town for breakfast at Chicken Inn, describing his narrative as "highly suspicious."

The magistrate said the fact that Haruzivishe was in the Harare CBD when vendors were clashing with police suggested that he had travelled into town with sole intention to incite the street hawkers to be violent.

Haruzivishe's lawyer Kossam Ncube said they would be appealing against both conviction and whatever sentence is passed on April 6.

The MDC Alliance said there was "no evidence connecting Haruzivishe to the running battles between the police and the vendors." Mahere noted that "vendors had running battles with the police as they often do when they're attacked for ‘illegal vending'."

MDC Alliance vice president and rights lawyer Tendai Biti tweeted that "the conviction is fatally flawed and will be set aside by any reasonable appeal court."

"Circumstantial evidence can only stand if it excludes every other reasonable explanation. Mako's explanation of why he was there cannot possibly be said to be wrong or fanciful," Biti said.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

1 min ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Who are Matabeles?

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

3 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

10 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

11 hrs ago | 7635 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

12 hrs ago | 818 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

12 hrs ago | 458 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Private sector-led growth

12 hrs ago | 288 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

12 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

12 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

12 hrs ago | 1991 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

12 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

12 hrs ago | 841 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

12 hrs ago | 1047 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

12 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

12 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

12 hrs ago | 527 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

NCA condemns defections

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

Khama Billiat is back

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

12 hrs ago | 387 Views

Ntseki fired

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

12 hrs ago | 577 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days