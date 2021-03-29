Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Motsepe's snubs Chiyangwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Confederation of African Football (Caf) vice president Danny Jordaan played a major role‚ going on the campaign trail in Africa and Asia with Patrice Motsepe‚ in the Mamelodi Sundowns owner's unopposed election at the continental ruling body's general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, on March 12.

The opposition candidates - Jacques Anouma‚ Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya - withdrew from the election in a deal that saw them given Caf leadership positions.

"Caf president‚ Dr Patrice Motsepe‚ has appointed SA Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan as adviser to the president in charge of sport and marketing‚" Safa said in a statement released on Thursday.

"The former Fifa World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area‚ having served on Fifa's marketing and television board as well as Caf's marketing in the past.

"Dr Jordaan‚ who was Caf vice president until last month's elective congress in Morocco‚ served in various departments during the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany and 2014 World Cup in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much-needed value in Caf's marketing and competitions departments.

"Jacques Anouma from Cote d'Ivoire was appointed senior special adviser to the Caf president.

"Somali Football Federation President Abdigani Said Arab has been co-opted to the Caf executive committee and Fouzi Lekjaa will continue the functions of chairman of the Caf finance committee.

"Egypt's Hany Abou Rida and Amaju Melvin Pinnick of Nigeria have been added as members of the Caf emergency committee."

Caf's executive committee also approved the dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations‚ which was postponed due to Covid-19 to 2022.

"On Total Afcom 2021 Cameroon‚ the Caf executive committee unanimously approved the proposed dates for the organisation of the draw will be on June 25 2021 and the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon final tournament will take place from January 9 to February 6 2022‚" Safa said.

"The general secretary informed the executive committee about the audit mission initiated at Caf headquarters‚ and the results are expected at the beginning of May."

Yahya and Senghor were given vice presidencies in Caf last month.



Source - timeslive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Who are Matabeles?

7 hrs ago | 1025 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

14 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

15 hrs ago | 8339 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

15 hrs ago | 876 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

15 hrs ago | 689 Views

Private sector-led growth

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

15 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

16 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

16 hrs ago | 2228 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

16 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

16 hrs ago | 1122 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

16 hrs ago | 637 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

16 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

16 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

16 hrs ago | 569 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

16 hrs ago | 362 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

16 hrs ago | 127 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

16 hrs ago | 378 Views

NCA condemns defections

16 hrs ago | 663 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

16 hrs ago | 512 Views

Khama Billiat is back

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

16 hrs ago | 158 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 153 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

16 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ntseki fired

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

16 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

16 hrs ago | 315 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days