DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE chief executive officer of African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) Professor Collen Masimirembwa yesterday told the court that the DNA results from the tests done on toilet paper allegedly used by a rape accused on his daughter were positive.Prof Masimirembwa said although the results came out positive, he could not link the businessman to the offence he is being charged with.The businessman is appearing before regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa answering to allegations of raping his daughter on several separate times since 2017.Prof Masimirembwa told the court that he could not tell whether it was the businessman's semen which was on the tissue paper or not, saying they conducted tests on a "dry white substance".He was called to testify after the businessman, through his lawyer Mr Gwinyai Shumba, disputed the DNA results. On his last appearance, the businessman objected to the investigating officer who handled the matter, testifying in court, saying the State should have made that indication before the trial opened.The businessman told Mrs Takundwa that allowing the investigating officer, Tendai Muchero, to testify would subject him to an unfair hearing.The magistrate concurred. This was after the State led by Miss Audrey Chogumaira applied for Muchero to testify on how the tissues, which were taken as exhibits, were handled during investigations.Through Mr Shumba, the businessman indicated that he would file an application for discharge at the close of State's case after the Easter holidays.The State is expected to reply on Wednesday, with the court making its ruling on April 13.