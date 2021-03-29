Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE chief executive officer of African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) Professor Collen Masimirembwa yesterday told the court that the DNA results from the tests done on toilet paper allegedly used by a rape accused on his daughter were positive.

Prof Masimirembwa said although the results came out positive, he could not link the businessman to the offence he is being charged with.

The businessman is appearing before regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa answering to allegations of raping his daughter on several separate times since 2017.

Prof Masimirembwa told the court that he could not tell whether it was the businessman's semen which was on the tissue paper or not, saying they conducted tests on a "dry white substance".  

He was called to testify after the businessman, through his lawyer Mr Gwinyai Shumba, disputed the DNA results. On his last appearance, the businessman objected to the investigating officer who handled the matter, testifying in court, saying the State should have made that indication before the trial opened.

The businessman told Mrs Takundwa that allowing the investigating officer, Tendai Muchero, to testify would subject him to an unfair hearing.

The magistrate concurred. This was after the State led by Miss Audrey Chogumaira applied for Muchero to testify on how the tissues, which were taken as exhibits, were handled during investigations.

Through Mr Shumba, the businessman indicated that he would file an application for discharge at the close of State's case after the Easter holidays.

The State is expected to reply on Wednesday, with the court making its ruling on April 13.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Govt salary talks stall

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Divorce blow or couples

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

1 hr ago | 48 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

1 hr ago | 83 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

1 hr ago | 61 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

1 hr ago | 30 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

15 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

16 hrs ago | 1192 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

16 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

16 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

16 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

16 hrs ago | 523 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Who are Matabeles?

18 hrs ago | 1471 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

19 hrs ago | 3107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days