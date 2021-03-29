Ex-referee killed in crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

PREMIER Soccer League match commissioner, Lovemore Marange, has died. He was involved in a car accident in Harare yesterday.ZIFA board member, Bryton Malandule, said the association the death of Marange, who was also a referees' co-ordinator for Harare province, had robbed them of one of their elite technical people."We are quite saddened by the news. He is one person who had worked tirelessly for the development of football in his life."His death is a massive blow to the game in Zimbabwe, particularly as it comes at a time, when we were preparing for the resumption of domestic football."As the co-ordinator for the referees' activities in Harare, he had the mandate to make sure that things run smoothly.''With football now about to come back, we were looking to work closely with him to conduct refresher courses, and laying the ground work for the safe resumption," said Malandule.Marange, who was a regular at football matches in Harare, attended his last match on Monday night, when Zimbabwe lost 0-2 to Botswana, in the 2021 AFCON qualifier, National Sports Stadium.Another ZIFA board member, Sugar Chagonda, who is a distant relative of the late ex-policeman, said he was shocked by the tragedy."We were together at the National Sports Stadium on Monday and, as usual, we discussed about football, and the Warriors qualification for Cameroon."He is someone who was frank, and constructive, in his engagements. I liked the way he saw positives, even in the gloomiest of cases, and how he would try and turn weaknesses into strengths, when others saw defeat."He was working very well with the current leadership at ZIFA.''In fact, he has worked with various executives and has been sent to represent Zimbabwe, at seminars and workshops, because of his commitment and dedication to duty.''This is a sad loss. My condolences to the family," said Chagonda.Marange was involved in security and attended football security workshops in the region. He was running a security company in Harare. Funeral arrangements were still sketchy yesterday.