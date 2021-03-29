Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIFA has issued a chilling warning that the Warriors face the real possibility of losing their sovereignty by playing the upcoming World Cup qualifiers home games in a neighbouring country if no improvements are urgently made at the National Sports Stadium.

Some sections of the media misquoted Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa saying that Barbourfields Stadium had now been cleared to play host to international matches during her post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday evening.

Minister Mutsvangwa had, in fact, said following the outcry by sports fans after Caf and Fifa condemnation of national stadia (National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields), Government had embarked on a project to renovate them.

"Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that Barbourfields is now equipped with the standard football facilities, including a well-maintained pitch with Caf compliant goalposts and nets, changing rooms, mixed zone area, parking, and a disabled ramp to help people living with disabilities to access the facility," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela said at the moment, only the National Sports Stadium enjoys provisional homologation. He said the grim reality was that if no urgent work towards meeting what Caf fully prescribed, the possibility of the Warriors playing home games on foreign soil was high. He said Barbourfields Stadium was only approved to play host to youth and women's national teams.

"As you are all aware, we have temporary homologation for National Sports Stadium in Harare; that is the only stadium that is provisionally authorised by Caf to host international matches. Caf have reminded us in previous correspondence that we need to speed up renovations at the National Sports Stadium and ensure that the stadium is brought to required Caf standards.

"The issue of individual seats, the issue of venue operations centre, the issue of electronic access, Caf have also encouraged us to improve the pitch itself.

"I also would like to add that, we have been warned by Caf that should we fail to attend to the outstanding issues at the National Sports Stadium in due course, that temporary homologation we have is going to be taken aware and we will face the grim possibility of playing our international matches outside Zimbabwe," said Gwesela.

He appealed to the government for speedy renovation work at the stadia so that they meet required Caf standards.

"It is our appeal to the government to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission to move with speed and ensure that outstanding work at the National Sports Stadium is attended to and the stadium is brought to the required Caf levels so that we don't lose our soverignity by being forced to play in foreign lands."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Govt salary talks stall

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Divorce blow or couples

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

1 hr ago | 49 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

1 hr ago | 91 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

1 hr ago | 28 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

1 hr ago | 65 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

1 hr ago | 40 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

1 hr ago | 32 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

13 hrs ago | 599 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

15 hrs ago | 4179 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

16 hrs ago | 1192 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

16 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

16 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

16 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

16 hrs ago | 523 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Who are Matabeles?

18 hrs ago | 1473 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

19 hrs ago | 3108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days