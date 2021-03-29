Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested four touts who were filmed manhandling a woman at Beitbridge's Dulibadzimu bus terminus last week.Maxwell Kamuda (42), Lazarus Chingova (44), Michael Mlambo (35) and Worry Muranda (40) were captured on video harassing a woman who defencelessly cried for help. The video went viral. In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.He said the four touts will appear in court in due course. Asst Comm Nyathi said bus operators must not employ touts and people must be free to board buses of their choice."The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of four touts who were involved in the physical manhandling and harassing of a woman in a video that went viral on social media. The incident occurred at Dulibadzimu Rank in Beitbridge," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He urged the public to report all incidents of harassment by touts at bus termini."The ZRP applauds all Zimbabweans for the co-operation and concern over the conduct of the touts. The public is urged to report all incidents of harassment by touts taking note of the location, date, time and the name of the bus company involved," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He warned bus operators against employing touts."Passengers have a right to board public transport of their own choice without being manhandled or forced to board a particular bus or kombi against their will. As a result, we have intensified surveillance and monitoring of all bus termini and ranks in the country. In this regard the law will be applied without fear or favour," said Asst Comm Nyathi.