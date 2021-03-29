Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Prominent ZANU PF Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Secretary for finance Kandros Mugabe has reportedly lost favour with most youths in the district, who are mocking and likening his deteriorating financial coffers to that of the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The youths, reportedly from his rival group led by Energy Ncube popularly known as Dhala who is nephew to the Minister of State Security Owen Ncube are also mocking Mugabe on ZANU PF social media platforms.

Mugabe was pained after he was mocked together with Chamisa in a WhatsApp group.

"Chamisa apera semari yaKandros," read the text.

They went on to accuse Mugabe of using juju claiming that he uses bush toilets.

That did not auger well with his wife who responded with insults towards the youths and it ended with both the youths and Mugabe approaching the police.

Mugabe confirmed the case saying he sought counselling services after he saw the insults getting out of hand.

"It is true the youth were insulting me likening me to Chamisa's deteriorating popularity and juju claims hence I approached the police for counselling," Mugabe said.

"The youths recorded my wife retaliating and went with the recordings to file a police report, is that good for the party?"

Meanwhile, there is so much chaos in Kwekwe ahead of the Kwekwe Central by-election where the Minister of State is accused of having a strong hand in support of Dhala.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days